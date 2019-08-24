Keeping up with the latest crop production techniques is the key to being a successful crop producer.
Soybeans and corn are an important part of crop rotations as well as the most abundant crops our area produces. Atchison County is a leader in crop management production in most years, which is why local farmers will want to attend the meeting and tour.
The Atchison County Extension Service, in cooperation with K-State Agronomy will be holding a tour of the plot on Friday, August 30. This year we will gather at the Lancaster CityBuilding at 9:30 with short presentation on fertility and crop production, go the soybean field of Phil Halling and return to Lancaster for a concluded lunch.
K-State crops specialists, Stu Duncan and Dorivar Ruiz Diaz will share ideas on how this growing season has shaped up and speak to the late planting of crops, fertility and weed control.
The soybean plot is located three miles west of Lancaster and was planted June 10 and features local varieties and a special weed control plot. Sadly, the corn planting had such a poor stand it will not be viewed this year.
In addition to the K-State Extension agronomist, seed company representatives will be on hand to discuss the various varieties and production techniques as farmers set goals for higher yields.
Please contact the Atchison County Extension Office at (913)-833-5450 or email me at cladd@ksu.edu if you have questions.
To learn more about the latest in soybean and corn production practices, you should plan to attend the county plot tour on August 30 near Lancaster.
Fair
The Atchison County Fair has been completed and I do want to compliment those exhibitors that brought displays or participated in some part of the fair. People come to the fair to see exhibits and to see their friends. I do want to thank the Globe for doing stories about the fair and sharing pictures of the many activities.
I especially like to see the cooperation shown by youth helping others and adults interacting with 4-Hers. While it was warm August temperatures for the fair and most everything ran smoothly. The fair board and different departments of the fair welcome volunteers and helpers as they look to another fair. If you would like to become involved, please do contact the extension office or fair board president, Keith Taliaferro.
I would encourage those wanting to exhibit at next years’ fair to start even now to plan what you can share.
Still Time for Salad Garden
Plant salad crops such as lettuce, radishes, spinach, turnips, mustard and other greens now for a fall harvest. Cooler nights make this ideal to try a fall salad garden. Plant slightly deeper than you did in the spring. Water frequently (if needed) until seedlings start to emerge — which should be fast with our warmer soils. Reduce watering frequency after plants emerge.
I would also like to share that Extension is doing a sample garden spot with the fifth grade classes at the Atchison Elementary. Students will have the opportunity to plant and see how fall vegetables grow. Hopefully we’ll be able to have some fresh, locally grown produce in a few weeks.
