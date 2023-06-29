Leaf spot on tomato plants
Tomatoes are the number one vegetable grown in gardens. Thus, care to have good production is key for the home gardener.
Tomato leaves will begin showing signs of leaf-spot diseases soon if they haven’t already, shares Kansas State University horticulture expert, Ward Upham. Brown spots on the leaves indicate Septoria leaf and blight.
Septoria leaf spot usually appears earlier in the season than early blight and produces small dark spots. Spots made by early blight are much larger and often have a distorted “target” pattern of concentric circles.
Heavily infected leaves will turn yellow and drop, with older leaves being more susceptible than young leaves because the disease starts at the bottom of the plant and works its way up.
“Mulching, caging, or staking keeps plants off the ground, making them less vulnerable. Better air circulation allows foliage to dry quicker than on plants that are allowed to sprawl,” Upham said. He recommends mulching to prevent water from splashing and carrying disease spores to the plant.
If you have room, rotate the location of the tomatoes each year to an area that has not had tomatoes or related crops (peppers, potatoes, eggplant) for several years.
“In situations where these diseases have been a problem in the past, rotation is a good strategy,” Upham said. “Rotation is a good idea even if you have not had problems in the past, although many gardens are too small to make it practical.”
If rotation is not feasible, fungicides are often helpful. Be sure to cover both upper and lower leaf surfaces, and reapply fungicide if rainfall removes it.
Plants usually become susceptible when the tomato fruit is about the size of a walnut. Chlorothalonil is a good choice for fruiting plants because it has a zero-day waiting period, meaning that fruit can be harvested once the spray is dry.
Chlorothalonil can be found in numerous products including Fertilome Broad-Spectrum Landscape and Garden Fungicide, Ortho Garden Disease Control, GardenTech Daconil, Bonide Fungonil and others.
Be sure to start protecting plants before these diseases are first seen if they have been a problem in the past. It is virtually impossible to control these diseases on heavily infected plants.
More information on growing tomatoes and on diseases can be found in these publications: https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/mf312.pdf and https://bookstore.ksre.ksu.edu/pubs/l721.pdf
Interested persons can also send their garden and yard-related questions to me at cladd@ksu.edu or by calling 913-330-0050.
Tar Spot in local corn
K-State plant pathologist have this week found the corn disease called tar spot in corn fields in nearby Doniphan County. Thus, local corn fields should be scouting looking for the tiny black infections on leaves. This disease was first identified in Kansas last year in northeast Kansas fields at the end of the growing year. With symptoms showing this early and depending upon the corn variety and resistance ratings, a fungicide may be justified to lessen the impact of the disease. A recent research study of infested plants had a 10- bushel advantage to a timely treatment if disease is present on corn in the 200-hundred-bushel yield potential. K-State agronomy does have a nice publication on Tar Spot from the extension office.
The current heat and dry spell are likely more of concern today than disease.
Agent Ladd contact information: by email cladd@ksu.edu; phone 913-330-0050; or Website: atchison.k-state.edu. Atchison County Extension has been providing research-based information and education to our community since 1915.
