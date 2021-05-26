The uncertainty of tomorrow is one of the biggest sources of financial stress and anxiety for couples during the COVID-10 pandemic. Megan McCoy, Kansas State University professor of practice in personal financial planning, wants to help with a new financial therapy digital tool called MoneyTalk (https://bird.morningstar.Com/MoneyTalk/index.html?
“Right now, our brains are freaking out about the ambiguity of tomorrow,” said McCoy, a licensed family therapist who specialized in financial therapy. “What is the world going to look like? What are our finances going to look like? What is our health going to look like?”
When faced with uncertainty, it can become frustrating for couples to deal with anxiety and stress differently, McCoy said. She is part of K-State’s Institute of Personal Financial Planning (https://www.ipfp.k-state.edu/) and helps train financial planners to use counseling-like skills, such as facilitating couples’ conversations about money with each other.
She has consulted with Morningstar (https;//www.morningstar.com/) to aid in the development of a new way to help couples talk about money: the MoneyTalk app. The app builds on a theory called narrative financial therapy and involves creating a self-help tool for couples who want to talk about money differently with each other. The app is a chat-style app fed by a robot avatar named Mo.
The goal is for both partners to talk to Mo first, and then to each other. The app was developed to aid you in reflecting upon your thoughts and feelings around money solo, and then it gives you tools and resources to bring up money with your partner to engage in a healthier and more insightful conversation together.
Morningstar is using the new app to conduct a randomized control trial, and participants can try out the app for free (https://bird.morningstar.com/MoneyTalk/index.html? McCoy will then use the data to explore the efficacy of the app, and she said she hoped it would help couples successfully talk about money during the current COVID-19 pandemic and in the future.
“Couples need to make a concerted effort to talk about the anxieties and worries,” McCoy said. “When you keep them in your head, they grow and manifest.”
Even though couples are staying at home more and spending perhaps more time than usual together, they may not be talking about important topics, either because it is uncomfortable or causes disagreement. This is especially true about money as it is often seen as taboo to talk about money, even with your loved ones.
