EFFINGHAM -- The Atchison County Drama Club member will be presenting its fall musical, “All SHOOK UP school Edition,” this weekend at Atchison County Community Junior Senior High School in Effingham.
The play, inspired by and featuring the songs of Elvis Presley opens at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 and Saturday, Nov. 6, a matinee performance will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. Admission to all performances is $3 for students or senior citizens and $5 for adults. Children younger than the age of 5 are admitted free with a paid admission.
There will be a free-will donation dessert bar at intermission of each performance. The proceeds will help fund future Atchison County Drama Club productions.
“ALL SHOOK UP School Edition is produced through special arrangement and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worlwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036, www.theatricalrights.com.
Loosely based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, the musical is set in 1955 into a square little Midwestern town rides hip-swiveling, guitar-playing Chad, portrayed by Kieran Courter. Chad changes everything and everyone he meets. Chad’s bike needs repairs, and he’s introduced to Natalie, portrayed by Ashtyn Jolly, the town’s young mechanic and daughter of garage owner Jim Haller, portrayed by Caleb Miller. Natalie dreams of love and adventure and is instantly smitten with Chad. Natalie’s best friend Dennis, portrayed by Matthew Worley, has a secret crush on her, but is quickly is quickly won over when Chad asks him to be his sidekick while in town. Chad promises to breathe some life into this sad town and when he touches a broken-down jukebox at Sylvia’s Honkey-tonk, it immediately comes to life as townspeople start singing and dancing. Kassandra Reynolds portrays Syliva the honkey-tonk owner.
Mayor Matilda, portrayed by Emili Postma, enters with Sheriff Earl, portrayed by Ryan Keith, and her son, Dean, who is portrayed by Keegan Lott. Mayor Matilda scolds the citizens for their behavior, Then she leaves to find the root of the newfound evil, Chad.
Dean meets the honkey-tonk owner’s love-struck daughter, Lorraine, portrayed by Addison Schletzbaum.
Aleah Wallisch portrays Miss Sandra, the beautiful and glamorous museum director.
Other cast members are members of the townsperson chorus, that includes Kinzee Bauerle, Kreyton Bauerle, Lauren Courter, Anna Falk, Mason Green, Lauren Hall, Abrie Handke, Avery Handke, Brylyn Jolly, Taylor Keimig, Gracie Kimmi, Carmen LaHue, Aiden Lott, Brodie McAlexander, Natalie Nitz, Franklin Pantle, Lainey Pantle, Emma Ramirez, Ethan Ramirez, Easton Schletzbaum, Lily Smith, Ellie Speer, Emma Speer, Leah Wilson, and Danica Worley.
Rebekah Caplinger, Gabe Moulden, Ethan Peterson, Conner Simmers, and Emma Smith comprise the tech crew.
The musical fantasy features the classic tunes like “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Hound Dog,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Don’t Be Cruel” and many more.
Noelle Walters and Amy Eckert are directors of the musical. Tim Walters serves as the set designer, technical director and lead craftsman.
For further information about the musical, please contact Amy Eckert, eckert.amv@.usd377.org or Noelle Walters, walters.noelle@usd377.org at ACCJSHS, or call 913-833-2240.
