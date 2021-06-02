Musical sounds will be filling the summer air in downtown Atchison when the Tuesday Summer Sounds Concerts return to the Public Library lawn at Fourth Street and Kansas Avenue.
The Atchison Jazz Express will present a variety of jazz and swing selections and popular music arrangements for free at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8 and again on Tuesday, June 22 on the Library lawn.
The Atchison Community Band will perform a traditional band concert at 7 p.m. Monday, July 12 to the Library lawn under the leadership of Kevin Reiger, director of Atchison Middle and High School bands. President Roger Tollefson, Atchison Jazz Express, said the Summer Sounds Concerts series is a tradition that has a long history of bringing the community together in the month of June for an evening of music on the lawn at the library. The concerts are presently sponsored by Atchison Jazz Express.
After the demise of the 2020 season, Jazz Express members are pleased to return to the stage with a limited schedule of the concerts for 2021, Tollefson said.
In previous years the concerts were presented each Tuesday throughout the month of June.
The Musical Arts Society was a former sponsor of the concerts until recent years.
