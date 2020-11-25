Theatre Atchison will be presenting “A Christmas Cabaret” Dessert Theatre during two weekends in the month of December at Atchison Event Center.
Scheduled performances feature a 90-minute production with Christmas songs and stories from the past and present.
The performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec.12 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13. All performances will be at Atchison Event Center, 710 South Ninth Street.
A cash bar will be available at all performances.
Ticket prices are $21 for adults and $18 for persons in military service and senior citizens.
Tickets are available at www.theatreatchison.org or for more information call 913-367-1647.
