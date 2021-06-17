There is a special devotion that has been popular in the Catholic Church for a very long time that is called praying the “Way of the Cross” or “Stations of the Cross.” It involves recalling 14 different moments in the day of Christ’s crucifixion and saying a prayer for each that is related to what happened to Jesus in that moment. It is often done while walking to pray before pictures of each event, frequently found hanging on the walls inside a church. It is also sometimes done outside and, recently, some congregations or groups have sponsored public events based on this custom. On Good Friday, they walk silently through the streets and stop to pray for the people suffering in our own day as well as remembering how Jesus died for us.
I could not help but think of this practice last Friday night as people in Atchison gathered to walk the way of George Johnson on the night he was lynched here in 1870. People of diverse ages, races and religions heard the story of his passion and death, walked in his path and said prayers for him and for all people who suffer injustice.
His story is the story of so many falsely accused people, including Jesus. The first Station of the Cross is “Jesus is Condemned to Die.” As at Golgotha, Johnson’s story and his last journey began at the place of judgement, the site where the city jail was located at the time on 6th and Santa Fe. It is a fact that he committed no crime. He accidentally shot a white man in a hunting accident and even the victim insisted that it was an accident. Yet some people filled with distrust and prejudice were looking for someone upon whom they could take out their own hostilities and he happened to be a likely target. Jesus, likewise, meant no one any harm, but fell victim to the prejudices and seething anger of his own time and its political turmoil. The Romans had no affection for the Jews and the Jews were perceived as troublemakers. The authorities always had their eye out for any suspected misstep.
The procession in Atchison continued to a spot at 4th and Commercial where the lynch mob proceeded to beat George and to drag him onward, even severely tortured and with broken legs. Every Christian is familiar with the story of the brutal whipping and beating of Jesus, and his final painful walk. The traditional Way of the Cross includes three commemorations of Jesus’ struggle – “Jesus Falls the First Time” (Station 3) and then a second (Station 7) and third time (Station 9). Both men used their final shreds of strength and endurance to carry themselves unwillingly to a place they knew would be their final tormented destiny.
The prayer leader at one of the stops, local Episcopal pastor Father Jon Hullinger, said that the words of Psalm 13 might surely have been George Johnson’s prayer at the time,
“How long, O Lord? Will you forget me forever? How long will you hide your face from me? How long must I wrestle with my thoughts and every day have sorrow in my heart? How long will my enemy triumph over me?” Even Jesus, in his final agony, quoted another of the psalms of lament,
“My God, why have you forsaken me?”
The last stop in the procession was the place where the lynching took place at the foot of the 5th Street viaduct. If George Johnson was a Christian man, perhaps he thought about, and prayed to, the man who had, more than 1800 years earlier died unjustly to bring salvation to George and all the countless others whose passion and death have stained our human history.
