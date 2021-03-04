This is one of those weeks when I didn’t have a lot of time to prepare my reflection. The reading last Sunday was the story of the Transfiguration of Jesus. “Transfiguration” is the word that is used to refer to when Jesus’ whole being was transfigured in the view of his disciples and they saw him bathed in the whitest and brightest of lights, talking to Moses and Elijah on the top of a mountain. As I struggled to come up with something to say, one story that I had heard this week kept coming back to me. It was a story of someone who was transformed, transfigured, pierced with a light in his soul. It was just as when the apostles saw the light in that gospel story, and it transformed them. They knew, from what Jesus had told them before, that they had to walk the way of the cross but that there was also a resurrection.
So too does it happen in this story that I had heard recently. Over 60 years ago, one of our sisters was a primary teacher and she was preparing a group of children to make their First Communion. There happened to be a boy in the class who was crippled and he was not able to climb the step at the communion rail. So she took aside another little boy, whose name was Steven, and she asked Steven to help this boy get up the steps.
I don’t know what she said to him, but Steven described it like this. He said that he became different from that time on. He wasn’t the same as before. He was transformed in having to give to others … and this filled him with joy. In recent years, this boy, now an older man, became a volunteer at our Keeler Women’s Center in Kansas City. Sister Bridget says that he was one of the nicest, good men she has ever met. We learned that he died just this past week. He had been out in the frigid temperatures and had some kind of physical distress and he died shortly after that.
All of his life, he was the type of man who had been so pierced with that transforming light that he could not help himself from giving to others. So if someone came around and said that they needed a coat, he would not be the type of person who would say to himself grudgingly, “I guess I have to give this guy a coat.” But he would be the type of man who would say, “Here, take mine.” One day when he was young, he went to a grocery store to apply for a job, and there was another young man there also applying for a job. The other man said, “I am desperate to get a job, because I just got my girlfriend pregnant.” So Steven went and said to the manager, “Give the job to that other man. He needs it more than I do.”
That transformation is what we are called to when we hear the gospel of the Transfiguration. We too have glimpses in our lives where we are pierced with a light, where we know we can give everything to our neighbor and love like God loves.
So I would like to close with a poem from If Darwin Prayed by Bruce Sanguin:
Transfigure us, this very day,
as we open into the radiance
of the Christ in each other,
in song,
In word,
and witness.
May this be the day of
our enlightenment,
when we see with clarity
the sacred life
we are called to manifest.
