In Christian tradition, the feast of Pentecost is celebrated fifty days after Easter. This is the day that the Holy Spirit came upon the followers of Jesus and they were emboldened to begin to go out and preach about Jesus. This is one more place where Christianity picks up on the Jewish tradition. The disciples were in Jerusalem to celebrate the Jewish Feast of Weeks, which commemorates the revelation of the Torah on Mt. Sinai, that is, the day when the wisdom of God came down upon God’s people.
The connection for these devout Jews was more than obvious. The prophet Isaiah had predicted that when the promised Messiah came, “The Spirit of the Lord will rest on him — the Spirit of wisdom and of understanding, the Spirit of counsel and of might, the Spirit of the knowledge and fear of the Lord (Is. 11:2).” Thus, the coming of the Spirit on Pentecost became associated with the traditional “seven gifts of the Holy Spirit”: wisdom, understanding, counsel, fortitude, knowledge, piety, and fear of the Lord. How might we define and practice those gifts that have been poured out on each of us?
The first is wisdom, which is the ability to not just learn intellectually but to learn from life, to be able to see the clear lessons from all that we experience and, from that, to be able to live a better, more balanced and enlightened life. This is closely related to understanding, which is more than just taking in information but comprehending that information and integrating it into life. The gifts of wisdom and understanding are given so that we can make sense of what we know and experience. Instead of making the same mistakes over and over, we process what happened and how it happened and then make better and more mature choices.
The one who has received the gift of counsel has received the wisdom and understanding that enables them to guide and mentor others. Good counsel from the Spirit helps us know enough about our own journey to walk alongside another on theirs with both encouragement and challenge. We are able to hold fast to the right path through the gift of fortitude. Fortitude means that the Spirit gives us strength and perseverance. Today we might call it resiliency. No matter what shakes us in life, we can turn to our faith to weather it.
This gift, and the others mentioned before, are results of the gift of knowledge. This doesn’t refer to the human intellect. It is identified in the Isaiah passage with knowledge of God, our recognition that God exists. This gift and the following two gifts have to do with our relationship with God. Piety is an additional gift not mentioned in Isaiah but considered by Christians as an essential gift that comes from the Spirit. It is not just going to church and saying our prayers. It is a spirit of holiness that makes us want to be prayerful and good, to be obedient to God and do God’s will.
Although traditionally translated in English as “fear” of the Lord, the last gift is more appropriately understood in the Hebrew as awe of God. The more we experience knowledge of God, the more we are able to recognize the all-encompassing power and love of God that makes us want to show reverence and respect, to do what would please this great and wonderful God. The Spirit inspires us to the deep knowledge that we are only human and that our God is awesome.
Isn’t it wonderful that the Holy Spirit came and imparted these talents that we’d probably never be much good at without help from above?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.