The County fairs are back! Last year, the county fair suffered as much as anything.
The county fair’s importance dates back to a history when people loved to get together and celebrate. They celebrated successful learning and showed their best harvest and crafts. They taste tested entries to determine the best pie. The county fair was a celebration everyone looked forward to. It brought the community together. With only 2% of the population tied to agriculture, the county fair is a show case of agriculture.
County fairs are community celebrations that brings everyone together each year. Citizens come together to socialize, learn and enjoy good local food and entertainment. It’s events like these that many rural families plan their schedules around each year. Not only does it bring out the locals, but the county fair also brings back families who have moved away. It’s good to visit with former 4-H families and others that come back just for the fair or parade.
The kids LOVE it! They look forward to spending the week at the fair. Hanging out on the grounds, they are free to discover new things and make new friends. It’s fun to watch the curiosity and excitement in their eyes as they gain new hobbies and interests to take home with them.
So, as people from other places come into enjoy the rural feel of the fair and co-mingle with locals, they socialize and make memories as one community who have common interests and hobbies to share with each other.
Through contests, exhibits and shows, there are so many different things to see and do at the county fair. One thing for sure – Each county fair has it’s own unique specialty that sets it apart. No two county fairs are the same even across county lines.
But that is what makes county fairs so special to the community. And if one would travel to see the county fair in the next county, they would come to appreciate their roots and heritage more.
The heritage and history are part of what makes the community and the county fair awesome. If you think about it, long ago founding members came to these rural communities and used their hobbies and interests to make a living. Many of these hobbies and interests are still carried through today. You can explore them at the county fair.
When people visit the community, they bring economy to the local businesses. They buy gas and eat out! So, for the sake of small rural businesses, the county fair’s importance plays a huge part in the sustainability.
County fairs are an excellent opportunity to learn new things. Exhibits and entertainments provide life lessons to all who come to enjoy them each year. As a 4-Her I received a lot of ribbons. The most memorable was the pair of mittens I knitted. The left-hand mitten was perfect, the right-hand mitten resembled a boxing glove. That was the hardest I’ve ever worked for a white ribbon!
Because everyone remembers fun. They remember friends. And they remember what they’ve learned. These are the most important values of the county fair and its vitality to the local communities.
Check out our webpage for a schedule of events for the District fairs, www.meadowlark.ksu
