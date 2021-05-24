The Terry FCE Unit met May 20th at the Girls of Grace in Nortonville.
Following a luncheon, President Carol Pennington called the meeting to order. Members voted in favor to sponsor the Boys and Girls Club’s Educational Gingo Program as a 2021 community service project. Gingo is similar to BINGO. The students must correctly answer a question to Gingo. There are about 40 children enrolled this summer in the program. The children will play Gingo twice monthly.
Terry FCE Unit will supply prizes for the Gingo game prizes.
In other business it was announced that Atchison County FCE Council is making plans for the Atchison County Fair. It was also announced the Farmerettes FCE will be hosting the Swing Into Summer event Friday, June 18 in Effingham. There will be an awards presentation.
Following the meeting, members did some shopping before they returned to their homes.
