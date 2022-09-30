221008pillows

Leona Steuart, left, makes a notation as she is heading the Terry FCE Unit's Community Service Project to provide Gran Villa residents pillows. Terry Unit members met for a work day during their September meeting at the Atchison Library. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Hopes are that residents at Gran Villas in Atchison will find some comfort from the hand made pillows of a same pattern, but of different fabric design compliments of the Terry Unit members.

Terry President Carol Pennington said all the pillows are the same basic square shape, made of fleece and stuffed with some soft, fluffy, polyester fiber material. The edges are tied together. The fleece used is of different designs.

