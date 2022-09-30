Leona Steuart, left, makes a notation as she is heading the Terry FCE Unit's Community Service Project to provide Gran Villa residents pillows. Terry Unit members met for a work day during their September meeting at the Atchison Library.
Hopes are that residents at Gran Villas in Atchison will find some comfort from the hand made pillows of a same pattern, but of different fabric design compliments of the Terry Unit members.
Terry President Carol Pennington said all the pillows are the same basic square shape, made of fleece and stuffed with some soft, fluffy, polyester fiber material. The edges are tied together. The fleece used is of different designs.
With the leftover materials, members have also crafted cylindrical shaped neck pillows to add to the mix of square pillows.
Pennington credited Terry Member, Leona Steuart for the idea and spearheading the project.
Member Cora Chambers reported the Terry members gathered Sept. 15 at the Atchison Library for their regular meeting.
Pennington presided at the meeting. The members discussed plans for the Craft Day at the Muchnic Art Gallery set for Oct. 6.
Two new members, Charlea Cormode and Kathy Higley were welcomed to the group.
Member Shirley Lassen gave the program on gas lighting.
Throughout the meeting the members worked on making the pillows to donate to the Gran Villa residents.
Chambers reported the pillows work is the Terry Club FCE Community Project for 2023. Steuart leads the project.
FCE stands for Family, Community, Education, which is one of the Kansas State Extension programs.
