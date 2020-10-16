Terry FCE Unit members met Sept. 23 at Jackson Park. It was their first meeting since February.
Agent Ray Ladd, Atchison Extension Office, presented a program on food safety for school and community gardens. Ladd brought sample of his garden to show.
Brenda Hoobler presented the lesson entitled “Respect, a Character Counts,” and Carol Pennington talked about sleep disorders – insomnia, sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome and narcolepsy.
Terry members decided to meet again as a group on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Atchison Library in effort to finish the programs for the year.
