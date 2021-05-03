Terry FCE Unit members met April 15 at the Atchison Library.
Kansas State Research and Extension lessons were assigned for the year.
Cora Chambers gave the lesson, “Decluttering for a better life.” Discussed were Konmari, minimalism, and Swedish Death Cleaning were discussed.
Laverne Fowler will be hosting the May meeting at Gals of Grace in Nortonville.
“Swing into summer” will be the theme of the June meeting. The Farmerettes FCE Unit will host.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.