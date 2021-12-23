Atchison County Terry FCE Unit has withstands the test of time and has reached a milestone distinction throughout Kansas.
Terry is the oldest FCE Unit in the state of Kansas that has remained in continual service since its formation. The Terry Unit currently has 10 active members, and is inviting persons who are interested in opportunities to provide community service through the club. Call 913-367-5005 for information. Call 913-367-5005.
Terry members recently learned they received a third-place honor in Kansas for giving their lesson, “Bonding Through Board Games” at Atchison Senior Village, the Unit members would interact as they played games with residents and gave out prizes to them. The board game interaction was initiated in 2020 before the COVID interruption. The honor was awarded by the Kansas Association for Family and Community Education for recognition in the Action Category.
