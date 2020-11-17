Terry FCE Unit members met Oct. 21 at the Atchison Public Library. President Carol Pennington announced the following awards: Recognition Award for receiving a gold star for 65 consecutive years. The gold stars are given for outstanding service to families and the community; Terry FCE received recognition for being the oldest unit in the state of Kansas; a first in Area Award and a state honorable mention for their “Trash to Treasure” bookmarks made out of recycled materials and given to every child countywide enrolled in the Summer Reading Program; received a second-place state award for their opioid program.
Additionally, Pennington was recognized for 10 years of membership and Jesse Barnes for her 20-year membership.
County Agent Diane Nielson presented a program on Family Mealtime, and passed out family recipes to try out.
Members Leona Stewart and Eleannor Faught presented a program on Australia that featured man little known facts about the continent. Eleanor baked an Australian Lamington Cake to serve to the unit members.
The members voted to change the meeting days from Wednesday to Thursday and not to meet in November and December because of the COVID-19. Stewart was nominated to represent Terry the FCE Council.
