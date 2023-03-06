230310TerryFCE

Terry FCE Unit members work together to complete a service project to provide Gran Villa residents pillows during a workday during September of 2022. 

 File photo Atchison Globe

Terry FCE, reportedly the oldest active Family, Community and Education unit in the state of Kansas turns 80 years old this year.

FCE Reporter Cora Chambers said Terry was founded by a group of women who resided in the Terry School neighborhood south of Atchison, The Terry members helped with school programs and serving funeral dinners for neighbors.

