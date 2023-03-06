Terry FCE, reportedly the oldest active Family, Community and Education unit in the state of Kansas turns 80 years old this year.
FCE Reporter Cora Chambers said Terry was founded by a group of women who resided in the Terry School neighborhood south of Atchison, The Terry members helped with school programs and serving funeral dinners for neighbors.
Through the years the Terry Unit members participated in the Farm City Days, the spring flower shows and the Atchison County Fair.
Terry was first organized as a Home Demonstration Organization, then known as a Farm Bureau Unit until 1962 when then name was changed again to Extension Homemaker Unit. Then in 1992 the organization was changed to become known as the Kansas Association For Family and Community Education.
Chambers said in the 1950s Terry's projects were Food Preservation and Funiture Upholstery. In the 1960s, life insurance and estate planning were popular lessons. In the 1970s, recycling and money management were important lessons. The lessons concerned crisis centers, seat belts, and help for domestic abuse victims were topics of lessons in the 1980s.
Chambers said in the 1990s lessons centered on childcare, literacy and waste management. The 21st century brought concerns of bullying and school violence to the forefront.
Chambers said throughout the past three years, Terry FCE has concentrated on caring for elders; donating prizes to the Boys and Girls Club and making pillows for Gran Villas residents.
Terry FCE hosted a free program on managing arthritis, early detection and treatments for prostrate and colon cancers presented by Director Megan Domann and Robert Fast MD, of the Atchison County Health Department. The program was open to the public.
Chambers said some upcoming event topics are "Healthy Body, Healthy Brain, a cooking for your health lesson in March at Cummings Christian Church.
"We will travel to Troy for District Day," Chambers said. "That will be awards day."
Other FCE units will be present from Northeast Kansas at the event. Terry FCE will receive recognition for the 80th milestone year. The program will be "How well do know Lincoln?"
Chambers said program topic for May is when Terry FCE members will learn how to plant gardens in containers, and in June it will be all about blueberries.
Anyone who is interested and wanting to attend any of the programs can email CAROL1966Penn@gmail.com or call 913-367-5005 for more details.
Chambers said some of the information for this article was published in "Atchison County Homemakers Have Their Say," is attributed to Vera Hurst, a contributor and editor of the book about the history of the Atchison County units. Hurst, now deceased, was a FCE member.
