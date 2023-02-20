TROY -- February is Preconception Health Awareness month. Preconception Health centers around women and men getting healthy during their reproductive years, ages 15-44, to increase the chances of having a healthy baby, and staying healthy throughout their entire life.

Preconception health care can mean different things depending on your individual needs, but the overall goals are to take control of your health and choose healthy habits; live well and feel good about life; and make a plan for the future then take the steps to get there.