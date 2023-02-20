TROY -- February is Preconception Health Awareness month. Preconception Health centers around women and men getting healthy during their reproductive years, ages 15-44, to increase the chances of having a healthy baby, and staying healthy throughout their entire life.
Preconception health care can mean different things depending on your individual needs, but the overall goals are to take control of your health and choose healthy habits; live well and feel good about life; and make a plan for the future then take the steps to get there.
What are some steps women can take to improve their chances of getting pregnant, having a healthy pregnancy and having a healthy baby? Centers for Disease Control recommends the following:
Practice abstinence or use effective birth control methods until you and your partner have agreed to start planning for a baby; make routine doctor visits before you get pregnant and talk to him or her about preconception health care.
If you have medical conditions, sexually transmitted diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes, thyroid disease, high blood pressure or other chronic diseases, be sure they are under control and being treated. Have regular discussions with your doctor about any medications you are taking.
Additionally, take 400 micrograms folic acid every day and consume food with folate to help prevent certain birth defects; and stay up to date on vaccinations before you get pregnant and receive those that are recommended during or right after delivery.
Another important step is to know your family’s health history. The more you know. the better. So have conversations with your family members and share that information with your doctor.
Both women and men in their reproductive years can benefit from preconception health. Talk with your doctor or call Doniphan Co. Health Dept./HH at 785-985-3591 for help with counseling, treatment or other support services if you smoke, drink alcohol, use certain drugs; live in a stressful or abusive environment; or work with or live around toxic substances. We’re here to serve you. To learn more visit kdhe.ks.gov.
