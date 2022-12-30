Susie Keith, Vice President and Chief of Loan Operations is the guest of honor at her retirement reception at Exchange Bank &Trust. Celebrating her 47 years of service are Chairman of the Board, Douglass J. Adair, left, and Exchange Bank President Charles "Chuck" Swinford.
Vice President and Chief of Loan Operations, Susie Keith, retires from Exchange Bank & Trust after 47 years of dedicated service. Keith joined the Bank Aug. 11, 1975, after graduating from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, where she was raised. Keith was well experienced in multiple facets of banking and served in several capacities during her time with the Bank. Her previous positions included Customer Service Representative, New Accounts Clerk, Teller, Receptionist, Loan Processor Loan Administration Officer, Vice President, and Chief of Loan Operations. Her involvement includes consumer lending activities and supervising loan administration functions. Keith has resided in Atchison County her entire life and devoted much time to her family and assisting with a variety of county-wide charitable and civic projects and events. Among these are Relay for Life to raise awareness and funds in the fight against cancer; Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Farm-City Agriculture Committee; Leadership Atchison and the annual Atchison County Fair Parade. Keith and her late husband, Dickie, happily raised two daughters, and has five grandchildren with one on the way in 2023.
