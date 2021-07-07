A new program will help children stay engaged in learning throughout the summer months while spending quality time with family members and friends touring some of Kansas’ greatest attractions – all for free.
The Sunflower Summer program, which is being funded by federal COVID-19 money to offer summer enrichment activities for Kansas students, is a collaboration between the Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE), Kansas Department of Commerce, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund, KU Center for Public Partnerships and Research, and Greenbush Education Service Center.
“This is a win-win for Kansas students and Kansas attractions,” said Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson. “The Sunflower Summer program can help enrich summer learning and is an excellent opportunity for students and families to go on educational adventures together while supporting nearly 70 Kansas attractions.”
Adults can visit https://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/rb1dCkRN48cOPVZ3I2Pz0e?domain=linkprotect.cudasvc.com to download the Sunflower Summer mobile app to their phone or tablet device. The app is currently available in the Apple App Store. However, the app isn’t available yet in Google Play because of delays in the Google review process. Android users can still utilize the program by filling out a paper form upon arrival at venues. Once Google accepts the app into the Play Store, KSDE will send out a notification.
An adult will need to register their family members and include their county and school district. There are nearly 70 attractions to choose from across the state, including zoos, museums, historic landmarks, libraries and outdoor locations.
Within the Sunflower Summer app is a passport that allows participants to track where they have visited on their adventures.
Once a location has been selected, tickets can be claimed within the app. When attendees are ready to enter, the ticket can be activated and presented to the ticket taker.
Child care facilities also can access and use the app for field trips. However, only one ticket per child and adult can be redeemed at each location.
