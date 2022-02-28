The Sister Helen Buening Student Art Show will be on display until Thursday, March 31 at the Muchnic Art Gallery.
An opening reception is scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, March 6 at the Art Gallery, 704 North Fourth Street in Atchison.
The annual show pays tribute to Sister Helen Buening OSB, who taught art and art history at Mount St. Scholastica and surrounding elementary schools for more than 35 years. The show features student art works from the area.
Sr. Helen’s art education book, “Masters Then and Now” is available for purchase through Atchison Art Association.
Compiled by Mary Meyers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.