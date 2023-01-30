TROY -- National Staying Healthy Month began in January 1912 with the concept of vitamins. In the course of time, research and technology advanced and health initiatives, superfoods, and immunity were introduced. Today, we are a more informed, aware and equipped community.
To help your family stay healthy throughout the year, Doniphan County Health Department/Home Health offers a host of programs and services.
Walk-In Immunization Clinics for adults and children are held from 9:30 -11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4 P.M. and 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. every Wednesday to help reduce the risk of getting diseases.
The Maternal Child Health Home Visit program allows pregnant women and caregivers with children under 12 months old to receive education, support, and referrals to other community services.
Women, Infants, and Children is a nutrition program for families of all structures. It offers personalized nutrition information and support, breastfeeding support, tips for eating well to improve health, referrals for services that can benefit the whole family, and health classes on topics including meal planning, maintaining a healthy weight, picky eaters, caring for a new baby and shopping on a budget.
Top Videos
Home Health services are available for residents who receive post-operative care, dressing changes, injections, diet counseling for new diabetics, catheter care, and other health services per physicians' orders; and skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, home health aide, and housekeeping services are available.
There are also several options for low-cost lab testing, including cholesterol, liver function test, iron, thyroid levels, and other blood work, as well as miscellaneous services and screenings, including fluoride varnish, pregnancy testing, hemoglobin testing, urinalysis, lead testing, hearing and vision screening, toenail trimming, TB skin test, Vitamin B12 and other injections per doctor orders.
To promote a healthier environment, Northeast Kansas Environmental Services offers services to Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, and Nemaha counties to protect the environment and prevent disease through private water inspections and testing, siting and sizing of private wastewater systems, abatement of public nuisances, public education of radon, asbestos and lead. If you have questions about those services, you are encouraged to call NEKES at 785-985-2778.
In addition to taking advantage of the above programs and services, practicing these daily habits retrieved from nationaltoday.com. Drink at least five glasses of water a day to reduce the chances of heart attack by 40%; increase physical activity; laugh often to help your heart and increase blood flow by 20%; read more often to help reduce cortisol and other unhealthy stress hormone levels by 68%; and spend more time outside or in indoor green spaces to boost mental health, self-esteem and reduce negative thoughts. When we take better care of ourselves, we take better care of others. As a result, the entire world benefits.
Stay informed and help fight illnesses in your community by visiting the Doniphan County Health Dept./HH website and Facebook page, spreading awareness and sharing your personal stay healthy tips with loved ones. If you have any questions, call us at 785-985-3591. We're here to serve you!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.