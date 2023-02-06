Ks. Dept. of Aging Disabilities

Kansas Department of Aging and Disabilities

TOPEKA – Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Howard announced today the agency has awarded Kansas Suicide Prevention Headquarters $231,616 to support the Kansas Suicide Prevention Coalition’s continued enhancement of suicide prevention efforts, goals and activities across the state.

“We are proud to award these funds to KSPHQ as they continue to create awareness about suicide, increase access to resources for prevention and implement strategies that reduce incidents of suicide in Kansas, including how to recognize and respond to someone who needs help,” KDADS Behavioral Health Services Commissioner Andy Brown said.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.