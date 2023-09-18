St. Mary's Pancake Luncheon coming up Saint Mary's Catholic Church congregation Special to Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Sep 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It is time again for the the St. Mary's Catholic Church Pancake Luncheon.The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 446 Highway 137 at Purcell, Kansas.Parishioners will be serving pancakes, whole hog sausage, scrambled eggs, homemade pie along with tea or coffee. All for a free will offering. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest News AP Sports SummaryBrief at 6:21 p.m. EDT GOP gubernatorial candidate signals support for rape, incest exceptions to Kentucky abortion law MO Paducah KY Zone Forecast AP Business SummaryBrief at 6:14 p.m. EDT AP Trending SummaryBrief at 6:14 p.m. EDT AP-Scorecard AP News Summary at 6:14 p.m. EDT Chiefs, Mahomes agree to restructured deal to include big pay raise, AP source says Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAtchison woman indicted for embezzling from former Bradken Federal Credit UnionPhoenix Homecoming crowning on FridayMo-Kan teens missing for daysSunday morning crash claims Atchison manPolice Report, week of Friday, Sept. 15, 2023Brewery gets approval from city commissionPaste, Lawrence R. 1943-2023Pendleton III, Aubrey J. 1992-2023Police Report for the week of Friday, Sept. 22, 2023Fifth Street wreck leads to drug arrest Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.