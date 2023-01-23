TOPEKA — The Summer Food Service Program is looking for sponsors willing to provide nutritious meals to Kansas children during the summer months.
A program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SFSP provides reimbursement to schools, public agencies and private nonprofit organizations for food services.
Meals can be served free to children in areas with school or census eligibility based on free and reduced-price meal eligibility. Free meals enhance summer education and/or recreation programs. If your community already has a sponsor, find out how you or your organization can assist by providing additional sites, volunteers or activities.
The goal of the SFSP is to ensure children in high-poverty areas continue to receive nutritious meals when the low-cost or free school meals provided through the Child Nutrition Programs of the USDA are no longer available. SFSP sponsors receive reimbursements for documenting and serving healthy meals to children between 1 and 18 years of age at approved sites in needy areas. These nutritional opportunities help keep children ready to learn when school resumes. Proper nutrition is a critical component of reaching the Kansas State Board of Education’s vision for education — Kansas leads the world in the success of each student.
SFSP meals can complement supervised activities that are safe, fun and filled with learning opportunities. Children benefit nutritionally by receiving complete, wholesome meals and parents benefit from help in stretching their food dollars. Children who continue to receive healthy meals through the summer feel better, behave better and go back to school ready to learn.
The SFSP encourages communities to provide secure places where children can go to be with other children and caring adults. As a result, parents will know their children are receiving healthy meals in a supportive environment.
Can SFSP assist in your community? Organizations interested in serving nutritious meals to children through a summer program can call Kelly Chanay, assistant director of Child Nutrition and Wellness for KSDE, at 785-296-2276. For more information, visit www.kn-eat.org and select the Summer Food Service Program.
In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.
Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.
The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:
Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights,1400 Independence Avenue SW, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or Fax: 833-256-1665 or 202-690-7442; or Email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
