At our service last Sunday, the gospel reading we heard was a story from the gospel of St. Matthew, chapter 15, verses 21 to 28. In this story, Jesus is approached by a Canaanite woman who asks him to heal her daughter who is possessed by a demon. His disciples are annoyed and tell him that he should send her away. At first, he does not want to help her because she is a foreigner. He tells her that he was sent to care for the lost sheep of Israel. But she persists, doing him homage and begging him to help her. Jesus still resists, telling her that it is not right to take food from the children to feed to the dogs. She still will not give up, telling him that even the dogs get to eat the scraps that fall from the master’s table. At that, he has to rethink his response and he realizes that her belief in him is real, even if she doesn’t share the same religion as his. He assures her that her faith has saved her, saying “O woman, great is your faith! Let it be done for you as you wish.” And Matthew tells us that her daughter was cured from that very moment.
There are many points that can be made in this story from Matthew. I want to make four points that I took from it. Each point describes something that happens, and after each, I will offer a headline that underlines the point.
The first point is that, because of the insistence of the woman, Jesus changes his mind. This woman was considered inferior because she was not a Jew. She is even likened to a dog. The headline could be “Pagan woman gets the best of Jesus” or “Sensitivity training for Jesus.”
The second point is that what happened in this story is one for the records. It is a significant event in salvation history, a huge change, even more of a shock than a tsunami, hurricane, or earthquake. The usual understanding among the Jews was that salvation history belonged to the house of Israel. But now, Matthew notes that salvation is for all humankind. Jesus learns to welcome all people, regardless of gender, orientation, rich or poor, of whatever category or caste. So the headline could be “God is motivated by compassion” or “God’s compassion destroys all that divides.”
The third point is that what happened in this encounter is a classic example of how to make change in a nonviolent way. Although this woman had been compared to a dog, although the disciples were probably trying to get rid of her, maybe even ridiculing her, in the face of this hatred and anger, she stayed with her heart. She persisted in her hope. So the headline might be “Truth and justice uncontaminated by anger.”
The fourth point is that, often in other miracles that Jesus did, there was some action needed on his part or some action to be performed by the person. Once, when a blind man asked to be healed, Jesus spit and made mud and applied it to heal the man’s blindness. On another occasion, a lame man was asked to pick up his bed and walk. The leper whom Jesus healed was told that he needed to go show himself to the priest. But here in this story, Jesus is able to immediately heal just with his words. So the headline could be “Jesus heals even when socially distancing.”
