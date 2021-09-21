The Atchison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Sept. 12, via Zoom platform. .
National POW/MIA Recognition Day has been observed the third Friday in September each year since 1969 by a Presidential proclamation. It serves as a call to action, to remind the nation to rededicate our efforts to bring our missing patriots home. The POW/MIA flag was designed by Newt Heisley, a former WW II pilot.
The month of September is “No Straw September” when we encourage participation in plastic recycling of straws and water bottles.
Constitution week is Sept. 17 throughout Sept. 23 each year. A poster has been placed in the Atchison Library and members have placed signs in yards to remind everyone of this important historical event.
The Leavenworth VA and Recreation Therapy services sent a list of items needed for the Veterans they serve. For more information please contact an Atchison DAR member if you would like to help the cause.
One of our newest members, Vick Dunn, presented a program via Zoom about Rescue Row, a nonprofit no kill shelter for animals in Dallas, Tex. Dunn showed before and after pictures of several dogs that showed the amazing changes from some loving care. She said 670,000shelter dogs were euthanized a year and our taxes pay for city shelters and animal control. What you can do:
1. Spay and neuter pets.
2. See something/say something.
3. Don’t buy from breeders.
4. If you can’t adopt or foster than volunteer or donate and then vote for safer cruelty laws.
The next Atchison DAR meeting will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Atchison Library. Please call 913-426-0740 for further information.
