Interested parties recently had the opportunity to get acquainted with the new leadership team who manage operations at Atchison Senior Village.
Administrator Julie Martinez, and Medical Director Dr. McGarret Groth, D.O. were on present near to the door to introduce themselves to stakeholders who attended a meet and greet function March 31 at Paolucci’s Banquet Room.
Anew Owner and CEO Mark Hastings and Director of Nurses Jennifer Rozier, Atchison County Chairman Eric Noll and Vice-chairman Casey Quinn also attended present at the event. Some Senior Village nurses and other staff members were on hand to mingle with the guests in the social setting.
Senior Village located at 1419 North Sixth Street is the county-run residential care facility. Quinn represents the county ex-officio on the Senior Village Board. Martinez was hired to serve as administrator in September of 2021, about the same time the county signed off on a management agreement with concerning the facility.
