The Meadowlark Extension District is seeking nominations for the first Celebrate Agriculture Day with K- State Football this fall. Our history as Kansas State Agriculture College is something we want to recognize and celebrate. The designated Celebrate Agriculture game is Nov. 7 against Texas Tech, and the District is seeking nominations to honor one Willie’s Farm Family from each county in the District!
The Meadowlark Extension District is now taking names of families interested in attending the Nov. 7. We will gather all names of interested families and do a random drawing from each office in the District with the deadline to submit names at Noon on Friday, June 26, 2020. Nominations will be taken in person and via the mail to the Meadowlark Extension District office. Information needed; the Family name of the nominee, mailing address, and email, and phone contact. Please send this information on a postcard to one of our District offices listed below.
Meadowlark Extension District Meadowlark Extension District Meadowlark District Office
114 W. 5th Street P.O. Box 326 1500 Community Drive
Holton, KS 66463-1778 Oskaloosa, KS 66060-0326 Seneca, KS 66538-2184
The selected farm family from each county will receive two complimentary tickets to the game with the opportunity to purchase additional discounted tickets and be recognized with all county representatives during the game.
