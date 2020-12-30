If you have noticed significant changes in your mood and behavior when the seasons change, you may be suffering from seasonal affective disorder (SAD). According to the National Institutes of Mental Health, people may start to feel “down” when the days begin to get shorter in the fall and winter and begin to feel better in the spring with longer daylight hours.
In some cases, these changes can become more severe and affect how a person feels, thinks, and handles daily activities.
Not every person with the seasonal affective disorder will experience all of the symptoms listed below: feeling depressed most of the day, losing interest in activities you once enjoyed, experiencing changes in appetite or weight, feeling sluggish and agitated, having low energy, feeling hopeless and worthless, having difficulty concentrating, having frequent thoughts of death or suicide, oversleeping, overeating, and social withdrawal.
Research indicates that people with SAD may have reduced serotonin activity, which helps regulate mood, and suggests that sunlight controls levels of molecules that help maintain serotonin levels. For individuals with SAD, this regulation does not function properly, resulting in lower serotonin levels in the winter. Vitamin D deficiency may also play a role in Seasonal Affective Disorder because Vitamin D is believed to promote serotonin activity.
Treatments available to help individuals with the seasonal affective disorder include light therapy, vitamin D, psychotherapy, and antidepressant medications. If several of the signs and symptoms listed above apply to you, it is essential to see your doctor so you can feel better
