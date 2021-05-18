The Clarence and Helene Gold Schuetz Family Reunion will be held Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Gage Park Shelter House, 635 SW Gage Blvd, Topeka, KS, entrance just west of 6th and Gage.
All relatives and friends are welcome. The shelterhHouse is an air conditioned building reserved from 10 a.m. until evening. There will be a carry-in lunch to begin around 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish and table service. The meat and drinks will be provided.
If you plan to attend and/or if you need more info text Ruth A. Schuetz at 785-817-4373 or ras@networksplus.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.