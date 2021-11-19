Family, friends and Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce members and ambassadors recently gathered for a noontime ribbon cutting at The Sapphire Spider Tattoo Parlor.
The ribbon cutting was Friday, Nov. 19 at the parlor, 1002 Commercial Street.
A grand opening was from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20 that included a meet and greet with the artist.
