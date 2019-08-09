The 79th Annual Ruhnke Reunion will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Christ Lutheran Church, 2108 U.S. Highway 36 in Wathena.
Officers for the reunion are: President Rocky Ruhnke of Highland; Vice President Rita Jo Dishon of El Dorado; Secretary/Treasurer Stacy Gerhardt of St Joseph, Missouri.
The potluck dinner will be at Noon. Drinks and table service will be provided. This year's theme is "Back to School". Relatives are asked to wear your favorite school attire, plus bring prizes for bingo.
For more information, call the church at 785-989-3348.
