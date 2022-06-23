Community members are welcome to strike out blood shortages and potentially save lives in time for the Independence Day Holiday Amberwell Atchison is sponsoring a Together Royal Blood Drive from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 1 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall, 819 Commercial Street in Atchison.
All presenting blood donors will get a free limited edition Royals T-shirt compliments of the Community Blood Center.
Appointments are preferred. Book you appointment today at savealifenow.org/group, and enter Group Code:KCMR.
For additional details, please contact Tammy Hayes at 913-367-2131 or thayes@amberwellhealth.org.
For medical eligibility questions, please call 1-800-688-0900.
Amberwell Atchison Volunteers are hosting the blood drive.
Interested parties can also contact Community Blood Center at 877-468-6844 or log onto savealifenow.org.
