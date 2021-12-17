Atchison Rotarians are reaching out to parents of children from birth to 5 years old to sign their children up and get on aboard and join along Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library for free books.
The Atchison Rotary Club is sponsoring a program called Dolly Parton's Imagination Library.
Imagination Library for children in the 66002 zip code. This is a free program and Rotary members would like to get the word out to as many families as possible in Atchison.
Children from birth up to the age 5 residing in the Zip Code 66002 Community who are signed up for this free program will receive a new, carefully selected book mailed directly to them each month.
The first book the child will receive is the classic "The Little Engine That Could."
All that families need to do is to sign up and drop off or mail their form to the Atchison Public Library. Please click here to view and download the brochure presenting Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which the Atchison Rotary Club will be supporting.
“We are excited to offer this literacy program to our community in order to help kids become familiar with books and to begin to enjoy them before they go to school,” said Rotary Member Peggy House.
Dolly Parton started her Imagination Library in 1995 for children in her home county in east Tennessee. Parton was inspired to do so by her father’s inability to read, according to imaginationlibrary.com.
Since its founding, Parton’s free book program spans five countries and has globally gifted more than 1 million free books.
Rotary Member Larry Buessing explained the Rotary members are collecting the names in effort that the Imagination Library launches off in February.
Authorized adults may sign the babies and eligible kiddos up at the Atchison Library where they obtain the official forms. In the event of address changes, notify the Atchison Rotary Club. Kiddos will start receiving books about eight -10 weeks at their home after registration. The child will continue to receive the books until they turn 5 years old, or relocate out of the covered area. For more information about the Imagination Library log on www.imaginationlibrary.com or call Atchison Library at 913-367-1902.
Diane Liebsch, Angie Kreider, Susan Myers, Darby Schaefer, Jacque Pregont and Atchison Library Director Jacque Slingsby also serve on the Rotary’s Imagination Library Committee.
