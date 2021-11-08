Riverbend Habitat for Humanity is sponsoring Dumpster Day, a special cleanup day for Atchison residents.
Dumpster Day will be from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at two locations in Atchison, at LFM Park, Seventh and L streets to serve north Atchison residents and in the south town at the Atchison Event Center, 710 South Ninth Street.
Dumpster space is limited and available on a first come, first served basis. There is a one load limit per household.
If you cannot get you large items to the dumpster and/or you have yard waste, please call 913-367- 5561 to schedule a curbside special pickup.
Certain items that cannot be dumped or picked up during the event are yard waste, paint, tire, batteries, aerosols, gasoline, diesel, oil, antifreeze, 50-gallon drums, medical waste and other toxic or dangerous materials.
