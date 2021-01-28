Giving food to others is a way of expressing love and kindness, and food plays a key role in many celebrations.
Because of cost and convenience, the food shared with neighbors, friends, co-workers, and during celebrations is often a grain dessert such as cakes, cookies, donuts or candy. If it is sweet, or sweet and high-fat, the treat seems special. The problem is that most people get plenty of sweet or high-fat treats, known as “empty calorie” foods, on a regular basis.
To change this trend, learn to view food treats in a different way. Here are a few ideas to rethink acts of kindness:
1. Make it healthful. Fresh fruit really is a treat. When baking, use whole-grain ingredients, and
reduce the fat and sugar whenever possible.
2. Offer smaller portions. Cut brownies into half the size you usually do. Offer a brownie bite
with fruit.
3. Take a vote. Decide as a group how often empty calorie treats can be shared.
4. Freeze leftover candy and goodies. This can help you avoid overdoing it with empty calorie
foods. Use a chocolate candy later by adding small chunks to homemade granola bars or
oatmeal cookies.
5. Stuff it for later. Use leftover Valentine and Easter candy to fill a piñata and crack it open
during the next holiday or for your child’s birthday.
6. Choose beverages carefully. The top single category of empty calories in the diet is sugar-
sweetened beverages such as soda, fruit drinks, energy drinks, and sports drinks.
