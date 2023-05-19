clocks

Jon Shulz is offering clock repair and care class on May 30-31 at Triniity School in the gym. 

 courtesy of Jon Tyson | usplash

The time is ticking away for all who are interested in maintaining or repairing their clocks. The Reverend Jon Schultz is preparing to make a visit from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma all the way to Trinity Lutheran School Gymnasium to deliver repaired clocks and to offer Clock Care Classes.

Schulz, a timepiece enthusiast and repairman, formerly resided in Atchison during 1976-84 when he taught at Trinity and served as director of Christian Education. Schultz, also known as "the Clock Guy" said he recently returned to attend funeral services for Reverend Robert Zeigler, a longtime pastor. It was during his visit when many acquaintances approached him and asked if he still worked on clocks.