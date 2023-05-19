The time is ticking away for all who are interested in maintaining or repairing their clocks. The Reverend Jon Schultz is preparing to make a visit from Broken Arrow, Oklahoma all the way to Trinity Lutheran School Gymnasium to deliver repaired clocks and to offer Clock Care Classes.
Schulz, a timepiece enthusiast and repairman, formerly resided in Atchison during 1976-84 when he taught at Trinity and served as director of Christian Education. Schultz, also known as "the Clock Guy" said he recently returned to attend funeral services for Reverend Robert Zeigler, a longtime pastor. It was during his visit when many acquaintances approached him and asked if he still worked on clocks.
Schulz said he did and agreed to take some clocks home with him to his workshop and is making a return trip to bring the repaired clocks during the end of May. Schulz was so overwhelmed with all the requests for advice on clocks, repairs and maintenance that he decides to host a couple of classes. The classes will start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 and Wednesday, May 31 in the TLS gymnasium at 611 North Eighth Street in Atchison. Schulz plans to answer questions at the end of each class. Within a few days after Schulz advertised the class 79 persons signed up.
To reserve a spot in class call, or text at 918-694-2980, there is no charge to attend class.
Schulz said he repairs and is knowledgeable about all types of clocks and invites attendees to bring their small-sized clocks along to the class. Like cuckoo, quartz, mantle, wind ups, electric and battery-operated, etc.
Schulz will share maintenance and cleaning tips for the clocks during the class sessions. If persons have the parts to their clocks like cones for their cuckoo clock or pendulum bring them to class. Schulz also encourages potential attendees to take a photograph of the inside of their clock and its informational plate located inside the clock.
There will be some items for sale related to clock maintenance and cleaning like gloves, oilers, cleaners, keys and gloves, etc.
Schulz said he expects a clock repair person will be on hand after Wednesday's class take clocks needing repair on a limited basis.
