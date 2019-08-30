I recently had a conversation in which I was asked what I made of the huge spike in the number of movies about comic book superheroes.
I pointed out that almost everybody really loves a good fantasy. If we look closely at popular entertainment, we can often see what is happening in the culture by the kinds of fantasies that appear in movies.
In the 1930s, when people were reeling from the depression and the harshness of their own lives, Hollywood cranked out a parade of elaborate musicals featuring the proverbial cast of thousands dancing in top hats and living the luxurious life typified by sophisticated partiers like Fred Astaire.
In the 1960s, movies featured every kind of mutated giant creature that had been spawned by atomic radiation. They were accidentally unleashed on innocent cities that were leveled by them until someone with a special weapon destroyed them. The anxiety over the nuclear threat is pretty thinly veiled there.
The reason comic books have been a staple of America’s young (and not so young) for generations is that they make the battle of good and evil very simple. There are wicked people with evil intent lurking out there and it’s quite easy to feel vulnerable.
Even if you’re just a kid who has to negotiate life among bullies or rivals, you know what it feels like to be attacked emotionally if not physically. Every mild-mannered, average person is attracted to the hero who is able to transform into a person of power who vanquishes every villain.
The problem, however, with fantasy fiction, is just that: it’s fiction and it’s fantastic. I have yet to open the morning paper and read that just as some child was about to be abused, or innocent person was about to be randomly shot at, or military battle was about to be waged, that someone in a leotard and mask popped out of nowhere and (pow! bang! wham!) stopped the aggressor and saved the day.
Of course, we know that every epic fantasy about good and evil is based on the human struggle with the reality that these powers always seem to be present in the world. All the world’s great religions believe that in the end good will triumph, but what about here and now? If neither a superhero, nor Jesus, is going to pop out of the sky any time soon, what do we do in the meantime? How do we fight everyday evil?
If we don’t have a superpower that’s obvious and overwhelming, what can we do when we’re just Clark Kent and will never turn into Superman? We know that the evil villains in comic books are larger than life, but they represent the human condition.
If you see someone picking on another person because of their weakness, nationality or lifestyle, can you speak up and be a hero for that one oppressed person? If you know a young person who is drifting towards bad habits and bad company, can you be their role model through an organized program like tutoring or Big Brothers/Sisters or by taking an interest in them informally as relative or neighbor?
If you know someone who is down on life, who feels worthless or unloved, can you be the one who gives them hope and encouragement? If you see injustice or some social problem that disturbs you, can you become actively involved in a movement or organization that strives to combat it?
People of faith don’t have a secret lab with potions and gadgets that can transform them, but they do have instructions in the sacred teachings of their faith that should give them strength to use the talents they do have. Think about it ... What’s your superpower?
