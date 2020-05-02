All Benedictine communities in the world recently received a letter from Abbot Primate Gregory Polan, a leader and spokesperson for Benedictines, who is based in Rome. In it, he shared a story that he had read in the Italian press by Marco Tosatti, entitled “The Cry of a Doctor in Lombardy: About the Virus, Death and God,” (March 20, 2020). I would like to quote some of the article: “[A] 75-year-old pastor came to us for medical help. He was a kind man, he had grave respiratory problems, but he had a Bible with him and it impressed us that he was reading the Bible to the people who were dying and holding their hands. We were all tired, discouraged doctors, psychologically and physically spent, and so we found that we were listening to him. Now we must admit: as human beings we have reached our limits, there is nothing more we can do, and more people are dying every single day. And we are exhausted. Two of our colleagues have died and others are infected. We realized that we have reached the limits of what man can do. We need God, and we have begun to ask for his help. We speak among ourselves and we cannot believe that we who were fierce atheists are now seeking for interior peace by asking the Lord to help us to resist so that we can take care of the sick.”
Times of disaster often turn people to a search for deeper meaning in their lives. If nothing else, they see that people who have deep and sincere religious faith seem to weather a crisis better than many other people do. Even if they don’t think the object of the believer’s faith is something real or something they can believe in themselves, they still have to admit that it does give a sense of peace and security to the believer.
The communications media have been giving a lot of air and print time recently to conversations with pastors, rabbis and imams. The questions tend to center around how the faith leaders stay strong themselves and encourage others, and the interviewer often asks them to cite a passage or teaching from their tradition that they would offer to others. Their responses always seem to have something to do with God’s presence at all times but especially in times of trial.
They also talk frequently about how their faith communities support and care for each other. It seems to come from a deeper place than the kind of general support one gets from friends and neighbors. We are discovering in this time that a strong sense of community and common identity really do help. It’s interesting to hear even those who have been casual worshippers comment on how they didn’t realize how much they would miss Sunday services, or especially not going to church on Easter. Viewing of TV and online church services exceeded most expectations.
Aside from pure religion, it seems that many people are becoming deeper seekers at this very strange time. They are learning more about what faith looks like, as in the case of the Italian doctor. They are questioning their understanding of death and afterlife. They are learning that such rituals as funeral services have deep emotional benefits that we may not appreciate until we don’t have them.
Perhaps many will rethink their life’s priorities as they spend more time in quiet and with loved ones. As they connect virtually, they may come to greater appreciation of the beauty of human love and face-to-face contact. I invited someone recently to simply use this time to try to answer one question, and I will end here with that question: In the light of all this, what in your life really matters?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.