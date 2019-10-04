Every fall, the Benedictine sisters offer a special presentation at Benedictine College called The Fellin Lecture. Its purpose is to bring a noted female speaker to campus. The talks have featured writers, scientists, visual artists, theologians and social justice advocates.
This year’s presenter was Sister Norma Pimentel, a Missionary of Jesus sister, who is the executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas.
The last few years have been extraordinarily challenging as she has overseen the various ministries for refugees in Brownsville, along the U.S.-Mexican border. She has received a number of prestigious national awards, been recognized internationally in her speech to the United Nations, and was publicly thanked by Pope Francis.
The stories she told were heartrending. No matter where one stands in the immigration debate, the tales are more than disturbing. Every day she faces desperate people fleeing violent attacks in their home countries, some of them already maimed from the abuse.
As so many advocates have reminded us, people don’t leave their homes and risk their lives unless their situation has become intolerable. Many ask why we don’t help them where they are so that they don’t have to make this horrible journey.
Sister Norma explained that some American programs were making a difference, but funds have been cut, despite the logic that money would be much better spent in Latin America keeping people where they really want to be.
The number of migrants is now restricted, and she no longer has to shelter them by the hundreds herself, so every day Sister Norma crosses into Mexico to check on the people waiting at the border.
She says that some are given only one bottle of water a day, that kidnappers come and take them for ransom money from their families, that those who can’t pay may disappear, at times their organs harvested and sold. Border guards in Mexico also extort money from them to get the proper paperwork.
But the immediate problem is that these people are here. Sister Norma described facing bus stations and detention centers full of frantic and fragile families and at that point the political issues become irrelevant.
She said that she heard herself saying, or God saying to her, “Norma, what do you need to do?” She reminded us that this is about our basic humanity and whether we can look away from another person stripped of human dignity. She says that most of the border guards and politicians are decent people, many of them parents themselves, and what they see every day in front of them touches and challenges them.
For the people on the front lines of this crisis, it is more than just a headline. They have to look into the face of one terrified child at a time and see the face of God reflected there.
They also see faith at its best. She describes people falling to their knees to thank God for every little bit of help they receive. They demonstrate an immense trust that God is still with them through all the terrible things they experience.
Few of us have to face these realities day in and day out. To each of us, though, Sister Norma brings her message that when we see anyone in need, it is a call for help that is a call from God. She believes that it is in these moments that God asks us to define who we are and to make a decision to do what God would expect us to do.
She asks each of us, “What would you answer when God calls you to take care of his people and his creation?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.