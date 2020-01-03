So, what did you get for Christmas?
No, not the things that were in the gift boxes, but what did you really get? Granted, the presents themselves are nice, especially if you got something you’ve been wanting and hoping for, but the real gift is the person behind the gift.
You are truly blessed if you got something, even a little something that wasn’t exactly what you wanted, from someone who cares deeply about you and wanted to do something to make you happy. The gift is not in the box but in the message that you are loved and appreciated.
Did you give some gifts to other people? Think about what a gift it is to be able to express your love for someone else. When there is love in our hearts, we don’t have to give or get the most expensive things in the catalogue. The gift is the feeling of knowing that we have family or friends with whom to share.
Did you give a gift to a child and see the unbridled joy and excitement that it seems only a child is free enough to express, the jumping up and down and shouting kind? It’s an exuberance that we may lose as we get older and it is such a delight to share that with a child.
But no matter what was in the box, did you give the child the richer gift of your attention and your wisdom? Did you take time to play with them, to attend a pageant, to tell them how special they are? Did you talk to them about the true meaning of Christmas; did you view a nativity scene or pray with them? If you did, then you received a warm memory and a sense of satisfaction that you are passing on your life and heritage to a new generation.
Did you receive the gift of a child or other loved one throwing their arms around you in greeting or gratitude? When we are with someone we haven’t seen in a long time or someone who is always happy to see us, no matter how frequently, we feel the gift of their presence and the gift that our presence gives them. Just being reminded that we matter is a great gift.
Did you share with someone in need by donating food or gifts to someone you don’t know or dropping your change into the Salvation Army kettle? If you did, then you probably received the gift of a warm feeling inside, a sense that you were making a return on the blessings you’ve received. Or perhaps you were the recipient of such donations and kindness.
Did you receive the gift this year of knowing that some stranger cares about you and that they wanted you to be happier this Christmas? Did you receive the gift of an unexpected kindness, a thoughtful act or word? No doubt the feelings of surprise, gratitude, and a new appreciation of that person’s caring were a gift beyond whatever was done for you.
Of course, we know that very few people are able to experience Christmas with just warm and happy feelings. Perhaps there were moments that didn’t feel very much like gifts: social pressures, tension with a family member, concerns about money, the sad memories of a loved one who died or some tragedy in the past year.
These too are gifts, the gifts of being human just as Jesus became human and suffered the same things that we do. Christmas itself, the thought that God could care so much about this world as to completely share its being, is the priceless gift that each of us has received.
