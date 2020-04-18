It’s been over a month since we began our enclosure from the outside world, and even in many cases from one another.
I couldn’t help thinking that this total removal from outside is not unlike being in a cave. Of course, there are all the forms of social media to keep us connected to the outside world. Still, there is something about our current situation that resembles the withdrawal one must experience in a cave.
Then I remembered that in early centuries, people went to caves precisely for the opportunity to be isolated, to become closer to God, and I began to think of many whose time in the cave was the beginning of a new approach to life. That led me to think of others who weren’t in an actual cave but had the same experience when they were jailed and I thought of many in history who were separated from the outer world and came back to it to change it.
In our more modern world, we switch from cave to jails to find these prophets. The first is Mahatma Gandhi, who helped free the people of India from their bondage. He claimed that going to jail was one of the sharpest tools in [his] nonviolent tool belt. Another person who comes to mind is Martin Luther King. It was during his stay in jail, where he had more time to reflect, that he broadened his outlook on racism. From there he wrote: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. ... Whatever affects one directly affects all indirectly.”
Then there’s Nelson Mandela, whose 27 years behind bars left him the most recognizable face of opposition to apartheid and a rallying figure in the international campaign to isolate a white minority government. Yet another was our own Wangari Maathai whose jail stays helped to cement her dedication to her cause.
And here we are now in our very new cave/jail. What will this mean for us? So many of the things that used to fill our lives, perhaps taking away the time we needed for prayer, are no longer do-able. We can’t go out to do whatever we want. Our other activities or jobs may be limited or no longer needed. Be that as it may, our cave time seems to provide an opportunity for the things that will bring us out of the cave as renewed followers of God. Now we have time to work on something essential — strengthening our relationships. It can be a time of our deepening our love for God and our love of neighbor.
Can’t we all improve on strengthening our relationship with God.? I know that I have, at times, because of the pressures of work, or just from lack of energy due to that work, neglected prayer. Wouldn’t this be a good time to do what it takes to become holier? This in turn will affect our relationships and our being Christ to others. Perhaps now is a good time for us to consider how we treat others, including how we speak of them. It’s a time to look at our relationships and mend them where they need mending.
So here we are. We didn’t imagine when Lent started what would be asked of us. Now we have celebrated Easter, but still find ourselves in isolation. The question becomes whether or not we will use this time to grow in wisdom and grace, or whether we will just put up with it until it’s over. There is still time to seize the moment. Will we come out of this cave the same as when we went in, or will we be “a new creation”? It’s our decision.
