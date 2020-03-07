The gospel for the first Sunday of Lent began: “At that time, Jesus was led by the Spirit into the desert to be tempted by the devil.”
Before we can consider the implications of of Jesus’ temptation, we must recall the galvanizing event that led Jesus to retreat to the desert in the first place. Matthew says that after Jesus was baptized, the Spirit of God descended like a dove and a voice said, “This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased.”
At his baptism, Jesus experienced a revelation: he heard God say to him directly, “You are my son, and I love you.” Jesus immediately retreated to the desert because he needed time alone to absorb this stunning message and integrate it into his being.
The first sign Jesus was successful in accepting and living out his newfound identity was how he responded to temptation. We may think it curious that the Spirit would lead Jesus into the desert to be tempted, because typically we associate the Spirit with giving gifts and providing counsel.
However, facing temptation is one way we learn who we really are. By leading Jesus to a place where he would experience temptation, the Spirit gave him the opportunity to affirm the implications of what it means to be a beloved child of God.
So when Jesus was tempted to believe that he needed to provide his own sustenance by turning stones into bread, he now trusted that his heavenly father would provide for his needs because that’s what loving fathers do.
When he was tempted to test the extent of God’s care and protection, Jesus understood that God’s love for him was boundless. When he was tempted to attain earthly power and wealth by worshiping what was not God, Jesus refused. People who know in the depth of their being that they’re loved by God are already powerful and wealthy beyond measure.
For the rest of his life, Jesus lived out of knowledge of his true self: he belonged to God and was loved by God. We see Jesus living out of his center of gravity as the beloved son of God when surrounded by crowds desperate for healing, for guidance, for a messiah.
We see it in his calm acceptance of suffering in the midst of arrest, trial, and sentencing. His extension of God’s love to others was too great a threat to the people who wanted to hang onto earthly power and wealth, so they put him to death. However, God’s love cannot be contained and burst forth anew in Jesus’ resurrection.
Like Jesus, we’re invited to enter into a 40-day process of contemplating God’s love and integrating it into our being. If we have not had direct experience of God’s love as Jesus did, Lent is a time to gently consider what prevents us from recognizing and accepting what is constantly being offered.
With the tool of prayer, we can recommit ourselves to listen to God’s voice; with alms-giving, we can sharpen our recognition of God’s providence and share it with others; with fasting, we can remove the attitudes and clutter that crowd our lives and prevent us from being one with God.
When we face the temptation to be selfish, to hoard, to gossip, to rely on our own resources, to judge or envy others, we can recognize it as an opportunity to test our understanding of our true selves as beloved children of God. We can use these days to make a concerted effort to live in conscious loving union with God, a moment by moment choice and surrender.
It’s time to enter the desert, but as we do our work of contemplation, integration, and surrender, we can take comfort in knowing that we’re not alone; angels are by our side to minister to us, often in the guise of those right around us.
