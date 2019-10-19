When a person testifies in court, the first question is: “Do you swear to tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?”
In case you’re wondering, the phrase “So help me God” is optional and “swear” can be changed to “affirm” or “promise” for those whose faith objects to swearing oaths. As for taking oaths on a Bible, even presidents have been sworn in with their hands on books other than the Bible; some early ones used a law book. Office holders of other faiths also use other texts: the first Muslim legislator used a copy of the Qur’an that had belonged to Thomas Jefferson.
But the idea is always the same: It is critical for anyone testifying in court to be bound by the truth. Unfortunately, our relationship with the truth seems at times sketchy. In everyday life, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, such as telling someone what you really think of their new hairdo or destroying a small child’s faith in Santa, would cause problems.
There is also the vast gray area of advertising. Every day we are told about an effortless way to lose weight, a wrinkle cream that turns back time, a pill that will sharpen our memory or our stamina. Usually, there’s a disclaimer in very tiny print saying these results are not typical or the Food & Drug Administration has not confirmed the claim or some such legal hedging of the headline.
Unfortunately, when it comes to bigger things, it feels like every day there’s some news story about a public figure denying they ever did anything wrong, from athletes who swear they never took that banned substance, to executives who swear they never forced their affections on that woman, to elected officials who swear they never gave a favor to that campaign contributor. Factual and unbiased proof to the contrary doesn’t sway them from their story.
Some don’t even seem to know when they’re lying to refuse responsibility for their actions, such as the man who insists that a woman really wanted him — even though she said no — or business people who deny they committed a crime because everyone else cheats too (even though what they did was illegal). The liars in the recent college admission scandal would say they were only using their influence to help their children get ahead, not that they lied about their children’s abilities.
I wonder how their children felt. Did they not know what was being manipulated for them — and how sad or angry that must make them feel — or are they trained liars, too? I heard a recent radio story about what some students do to keep up the appearance. When a college woman was asked about the service she hires to write her papers, she justified it by saying that she was paying good money and was very busy.
She didn’t see what difference it made. Sadder yet was the response of a woman who writes the papers. She was a former teacher (!) who said that surely the student was still learning something when reading the paper she created. Didn’t anyone notice that a teacher is still being deliberately deceived to think that the student wrote the paper?
What happened to the ninth commandment about false witness? How are we with Jesus’ “let your yes be yes and your no be no” or the Quran’s “And do not mix the truth with falsehood or conceal the truth while you know [it].” While we can’t always tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, many lies are harmful to ourselves as well as those we deceive. And the God who sees all cannot be deceived.
