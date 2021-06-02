On May 25, Sister Maria Larkin passed away at the age of 93. You may not think you knew her, but there’s a good chance you do if you travel around downtown Atchison. She was the tall, stately woman you saw walking briskly over one of the downtown overpasses or headed up the hill towards the courthouse, often with an umbrella to shield her from the summer sun. Almost every day, she went to the local jail to minister to the incarcerated.
For decades, she led a life that was in some ways typical of the Benedictine sisters here, but in other ways quite extraordinary. She was typical in that she spent most of her career teaching, first in grade schools, then in high schools, especially the Mount Academy, and finally at Benedictine College. In those early years, she was known as Sister Vincent. In the 1960s, many of the sisters went back to their baptismal names, which helped them in legal matters such as passports. This would have been of special benefit for Sister Maria as her passport got a lot of use. As a teacher of French and Spanish, she had many grants and opportunities to practice her language skills, studying in France, Canada, Switzerland, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia. She also spent three years as a missionary in Peru and did some shorter-term teaching in Quebec and Taiwan.
After her retirement, though, she found an even more extraordinary way to be a missionary right here in Atchison. It began when she assisted Spanish-speaking immigration detainees, but she soon realized they needed more than practical communication. She began to take religious materials not only to them, but to the English-speaking prisoners who were attracted to her gentle presence and her concern for each of them. Many of them stayed in touch with her long after their release for her support and inspiration. Even in her 90s, she continued to do what she could at the jail (although the sisters insisted on driving her there by then). She could be seen every day at the monastery making copies of religious materials or selecting just the right greeting card for one of her many correspondents. At her death, the community received notes of condolence from a broad range of former students, prisoners and jail personnel.
Jesus specifically mentions visits to prisoners in the list of things on which we will be judged at the end of our lives. “I was a prisoner and you visited me.” In the 25th chapter of the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus describes the last judgment in such terms. He doesn’t say, “You came to church every Sunday” or “You were financially successful” or “You made a good impression on people.” He says simply and directly, “Whatever you did for the least ones, you did for me.” A short time before she died, Sister Maria confided to me that she was somewhat concerned about her own judgment time and felt that she had been too self-centered too often. If she thought she was selfish, then I must be barely clawing my way back from the gates of hell. Jesus’ own description of the checklist for eternal salvation is her assurance.
Recently, two of our sisters have been to the Mexican border; others have gone before or will be going soon. Also on Jesus’ list are welcoming the stranger, taking in the homeless and feeding the hungry. We may not all be able to do these things in heroic ways, but there is no one who doesn’t have some opportunity to serve God in God’s human images whom we meet every day. The works of mercy are criteria for salvation, not suggestions.
