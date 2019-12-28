As a freshman in college, I was in an introduction to English composition class. One of our first assignments was to write about the smell of a hamburger.
Of all of the senses, smell is the hardest to describe in writing. As a math major, I just sighed and inwardly groaned thinking that this would be a long semester class that I would probably dislike. However, in November she asked us to write about Advent, and she left the assignment that open ended.
I wrote about Joseph, the forgotten saint in the nativity stories. Mary, the angels, the shepherds, the animals and the baby Jesus, all received attention. But seldom was anything said about Joseph.
Over the centuries many artists depicted Joseph as an old man. Some history scholars believe Mary and he were both young teens when Jesus was born. While there are differences in how Joseph is depicted in art or put into song lyrics, what is universally understood is that Joseph was in tune with the living God.
Was he a dreamer? Perhaps. But he was a man of contemplative prayer who allowed the voice of God to steer him. Caught between a rock and a hard place, he chose to protect the reputation of Mary rather than save his own name. Deciding on a divorce, he listened to God tell him to put aside that thought and consider another alternative to his moral dilemma. And he did.
I believe that if Joseph would walk in our midst today, he would be an advocate for pregnant women and the unborn. He might be at our national borders inspiring workers and families to keep running from unjust situations and threats of death in their countries.
Those who work with refugees, immigrants, and unjustly imprisoned people do so in the spirit of St. Joseph who listened to the voice of angels telling him to run with his family and hide, to escape the brutal and unjust killing of all the male children under Herod. Joseph would be sensitive to parents experiencing the heartache of separation from children due to human trafficking.
Mary and he must have been very anxious when Jesus was away from them for three days. Joseph was obedient and diligent. He was determined to protect his family. He was in touch with the voice of God in his everyday life, even in his dreams.
Joseph seems to be so very human! He was a carpenter, and tradition has it that he taught Jesus his trade. Jesus had great parents. His home life must have been amazing. We listen to and pray the parables — the stories Jesus uses to illustrate his wise teaching — always with concrete images and scenes in nature.
These are images that are so practical they invite us to grow closer to God by being more hopeful, more faithful and more loving persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.