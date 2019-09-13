Most people today are inundated with stuff.
We have to have the latest electronic gadgets, the newest fashions, cars with the most features, the most spacious homes, the biggest collections. We no longer just want to keep up with the Joneses, we want to exceed them.
But does this really bring happiness? The more we have, the more we need to protect and care for it, and soon all these things occupy all our time. They also use up a lot of our income that could be better spent helping those who are less fortunate or improving our minds or supporting causes that would make our world a better place.
I recently saw a segment on “60 Minutes” that told of Ken Langone, a billionaire who started an endowment to provide free tuition for all medical students at New York University School of Medicine so that they would not end up with a large student loan debt when they graduate.
He realized that many low and medium income students do not even consider going to medical school because of the cost. The school administrators hope that more of these students will consider becoming family doctors or pediatricians rather than specializing in more lucrative fields. This free tuition is not just for current students but will be available in perpetuity.
This is an example of using one’s wealth to help others rather than to acquire more stuff. Of course, not many of us are billionaires, but most of us tend to want things we do not really need. We think it will make us happier or more likable. The poet Kent Nerburn suggests that it’s the simple things in life that bring joy: watching a sunrise, gazing at a garden, visiting a friend, enjoying a meal, cherishing each new day.
Few of us take the time to do things that nourish our souls and cost nothing. We miss the beauty of our world because we fail to really be attentive. In our whirlwind lives, everything is a blur as we jump from one thing to another. We get impatient if we have to stand in line, stop for a red light, get a busy signal, or wait if our meals are delayed. The old saying, “Take time to smell the roses,” contains a lot of wisdom.
Currently, we have a couple who are serving as live-in volunteers at our monastery for a few months. They decided to sell their house, pare down their possessions, and live in a motorhome. They wanted to stop working so hard and have more time to enjoy life.
Their children are grown and the husband has a job that allows him to work about six months and volunteer or travel the other six months. They like the rhythm of work, prayer, and community life that they experience at the Mount.
Mystery surrounds us and fills us with wonder, whether it is exploring the vast universe or a cool forest or the human person. Slowing down is essential in order to live a well-balanced life. This is easier to do when we are able to live more simply.
Getting rid of stuff we don’t need and taking time to really enjoy the wonderful world God created can make our lives richer. So when was the last time you watched a sunset or visited an old friend?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.