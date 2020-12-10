Amid the darkness of the pandemic community members are invited to share reflections of giving, receiving and their losses along their course to toward the light of world.
The Atchison United Methodist Church congregation is hosting a luminary Prayer Path they plan to commence before sunset Sunday, Dec. 20, the longest night of the year. Church members plan to locate the path at the Atchison Library Lawn along Kansas Avenue west of North Fourth Street.
The Rev. CYd Stein, pastor of the Atchison United Church, explained the luminary pathway will offer a way for the community to safely take time to reflect and have opportunities to name their grace onto the strips of ribbons available on site.
“Because of the pandemic we have all lost something,” Stein said. “Come and reflect as you walk the path for the night. It is a healing thing to do.”
The plans are that the Prayer Path will be in place throughout the Christmas Season throughout Epiphany, Wednesday, Jan. 6.
As all move on toward the light, Stein said the congregation members are asking for the names of individuals and groups to nominate as the bright lights whose deeds and presence has shone brightly in our community.
For questions or to nominate check out Atchison UMC Facebook page or email Stein by contacting pastor@atchisonumc.org.
Stein said the Atchison UMC is also offering the community members of all denominations to a special Christmas Eve “Feel the light for Christmas” drive through worship at 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, outside the Atchison United Methodist Church, 501 Kansas Avenue.
