When they set out to find growing mainline churches, sociologist David Haskell and historian Kevin Flatt did the logical thing: They asked leaders of four key Canadian denominations to list their successful congregations.
It didn’t take long, however, to spot a major problem as the researchers contacted these Anglican, United Church, Presbyterian and Evangelical Lutheran parishes.
“Few, if any, of the congregations these denomination’s leaders named were actually growing,” said Haskell, who teaches at Wilfrid Laurier University in Brantford, Ontario. “A few had experienced a little bit of growth in one or two years in the past, but for the most part, they were holding steady at best, or actually in steady declines.”
To find thriving congregations in these historic denominations, Haskell and Flatt, who teaches at Redeemer University College in Hamilton, Ontario, had to hunt on their own. By word of mouth, they followed tips from pastors and lay leaders to other growing mainline churches.
The bottom line: The faith proclaimed in growing churches was more orthodox — especially on matters of salvation, biblical authority and the supernatural — than in typical mainline congregations. These churches were thriving on the doctrinal fringes of shrinking institutions.
“The people running these old, established denominations didn’t actually know much about their own growing churches,” said Haskell in an interview. “Either that, or they didn’t want to admit which churches were growing.”
The researchers stated their conclusions in the title — “Theology Matters” — of a peer-reviewed article in the current Review of Religious Research. In all, they plan five academic papers building on their studies of clergy and laypeople in nine growing and 13 declining congregations in southern Ontario, a region Haskell called church-friendly, in the context of modern Canada.
Focusing on 2003-2013, the researchers defined “decline” as an average loss of 2 percent of church attendees a year. “Growing” churches were gaining people in the pews at a rate of 2 percent or more.
Haskell said leaders of doctrinally progressive churches tend to believe that “strong convictions are what matter and it really doesn’t matter what those convictions are.”
Crucial findings in this study showed that, in growing churches, pastors tend to be more conservative than the people in their pews. In declining congregations, pastors are usually more theologically liberal than their people.
For example:
Clergy in growing churches affirmed, by an overwhelming 93 percent, that Jesus rose from the dead, leaving an empty tomb, while 56 percent of clergy in declining churches agreed. Among laypeople, this divide was 83 percent vs. 67 percent.
In growing congregations, 100 percent of the clergy said it’s crucial to “encourage non-Christians to become Christians,” while only 50 percent of pastors in declining churches agreed.
In declining churches, 44 percent of pastors agreed that “God performs miracles in answer to prayers,” compared with 100 percent of clergy in growing congregations.
There were other patterns worthy of future study, said Haskell. Growing churches were much younger, with two-thirds of their members under the age of 60, while two-thirds of those attending declining churches were over 60. Families in growing churches also had more children. Finally, growing mainline churches were finding their new members among outsiders — people who say going to church is new for them — at the same rate as growing evangelical Protestant churches (about 12 percent).
“It’s hard to avoid what we see in the numbers,” said Haskell, who described himself as a “rather nontraditional believer.” “If you believe that Jesus is THE path to the best life in this life, and eternal life in the next, then you’re going to practice your faith differently than someone who believes that all religions are basically the same. ...
“As it turns out, doctrines really do have consequences.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.